Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 94)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 80)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 73)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 64)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 63)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 62)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 61)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- TV personality/author Richard Osman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 41)

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 30)

-- Auto racer Chase Elliott in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Lee Rodriguez in 1999 (age 24)