Nov. 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson

By UPI Staff
Randy Newman attends the premiere of "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 11, 2019. The composer turns 80 on November 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Randy Newman attends the premiere of "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 11, 2019. The composer turns 80 on November 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 94)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 80)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 73)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 64)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 63)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 62)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 61)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- TV personality/author Richard Osman in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 41)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 30)

-- Auto racer Chase Elliott in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Lee Rodriguez in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

