Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 8:45 PM

Irish writer Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker Prize for 'Prophet Song'

By Sheri Walsh
Paul Lynch, author of "Prophet Song," poses with the 2023 Booker Prize following the Winner Ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday. The Booker Prize is a literary award conferred each year for the best novel written in the English language, which was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Photo by David Cliff/EPA-EFE
Paul Lynch, author of "Prophet Song," poses with the 2023 Booker Prize following the Winner Ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London on Sunday. The Booker Prize is a literary award conferred each year for the best novel written in the English language, which was published in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Photo by David Cliff/EPA-EFE

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Irish writer Paul Lynch has won this year's Booker Prize for his dystopian novel "Prophet Song," a fictional account of tyranny and war described as "soul-shattering."

Lynch, 46, beat out five other finalists from Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada during Sunday's awards ceremony in London where he won the award and a $63,000 prize. The final six books in the running were selected from 163 books published between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept, 30.

Advertisement

"We're delighted to announce that the winner of the Booker Prize 2023 is "Prophet Song" by Paul Lynch," the Booker Prizes posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Huge congratulations."

"Prophet Song," which is Lynch's fifth novel, is a fictional account of a woman's struggle to protect her family as Ireland collapses into totalitarianism and war.

"From that first knock at the door, 'Prophet Song' forces us out of our complacency as we follow the terrifying plight of a woman seeking to protect her family in an Ireland descending into totalitarianism," said Esi Edugyan, chair of the Booker's 2023 judges. "Readers will find it soul-shattering and true, and will not soon forget its warnings."

Advertisement

"Lynch pulls off feats of language that are stunning to witness," Edugyan added. "He has the heart of a poet, using repetition and recurring motifs to create a visceral reading experience. This is a triumph of emotional storytelling, bracing and brave."

The Booker Prize is a leading literary award that is handed out each year to the "best sustained work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland," the Booker Prizes website states. "It is a prize that transforms the winner's career."

"I was trying to see into the modern chaos," Lynch said in an interview with the judges. "The unrest in Western democracies. The problem of Syria -- the implosion of an entire nation, the scale of its refugee crisis and the West's indifference. The invasion of Ukraine had not even begun. I couldn't write directly about Syria so I brought the problem to Ireland as a simulation."

Lynch said "Prophet Song" ultimately became his partial "attempt at radical empathy."

"To understand better, we must first experience the problem for ourselves. So I sought to deepen the dystopian by bringing to it a high degree of realism," Lynch said. "I wanted to deepen the reader's immersion to such a degree that by the end of the book, they would not just know, but feel this problem for themselves."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Randy Newman, Alan Ritchson
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Composer Randy Newman turns 80 and actor Alan Ritchson turns 41, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 28.
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "The Late Show" on CBS has been canceled this week after Stephen Colbert announced Monday he is recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix.
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the album "To. X" and a music video for her song of the same name.
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
TV // 18 hours ago
'All Creatures Great and Small' teases friendship, family in Season 4
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "All Creatures Great and Small" will return for a fourth season on Masterpiece PBS in January.
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
TV // 19 hours ago
'Hazbin Hotel' to premiere in January, feature Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Hazbin Hotel," an adult animated musical comedy from Vivienne Medrano, is coming to Prime Video.
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
TV // 20 hours ago
'Heartstopper': Darragh Hand joins Season 3 as Michael Holden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Darragh Hand will play Michael Holden on the Netflix series "Heartstopper."
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Silent Night," in theaters Friday, is a thrilling return to form for director John Woo, including both his explosive action and tragic themes.
Paris Hilton is 'proud' of Britney Spears: 'She's just so brave'
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Paris Hilton is 'proud' of Britney Spears: 'She's just so brave'
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton discussed her friendship with Britney Spears and the singer's memoir on "Today."
'Society of the Snow' trailer revisits Andes flight disaster
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Society of the Snow' trailer revisits Andes flight disaster
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Society of the Snow," a new film from J.A. Bayona about Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, is coming to Netflix.
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
TV // 22 hours ago
Lilly Singh to develop 'Arzu' adaptation starring Charithra Chandran
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- "Arzu," a new series based on the Riva Razdan novel, is in the works at Blink49 Studios and Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Taeyeon releases 'To. X' EP, music video
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Stephen Colbert ruptures appendix, cancels 'Late Show' episodes
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Movie review: 'Silent Night' thrills with tragic action
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
Eric McCormack and wife Janet divorcing after 26 years of marriage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement