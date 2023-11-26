Advertisement
Nov. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Peter Facinelli, DJ Khaled

By UPI Staff
Peter Facinelli arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on May 10, 2019. The actor turns 50 on November 26. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Peter Facinelli arrives on the orange carpet for the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on May 10, 2019. The actor turns 50 on November 26. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- German composer Johannes Bach in 1604

-- English clergyman/college benefactor John Harvard in 1607

-- Surgeon/women's rights leader Mary Walker Edwards in 1832

-- Air conditioning engineer Willis Carrier in 1876

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lefty Gomez in 1908

-- French playwright Eugene Ionesco in 1909

-- TV journalist Eric Sevareid in 1912

-- Cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1922

-- Argentine pacifist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel in 1931 (age 92)

-- Impressionist Rich Little in 1938 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tina Turner in 1939

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John McVie in 1945 (age 78)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Art Shell in 1946 (age 77)

-- Author James Dashner in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Peter Facinelli in 1973 (age 50)

-- DJ Khaled in 1975 (age 48)

-- Singer Natasha Bedingfield in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Robert Raco in 1989 (age 34)

-- Singer/actor Rita Ora in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Aubrey Omari Joseph in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Luka Sabbat in 1997 (age 26)

