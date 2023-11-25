Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 25, 2023

Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joey Chestnut, Stephanie Hsu

By UPI Staff
Joey Chestnut holds a tray of hot dogs at the 107th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in ceremony on July 3 in New York City. The competitive eater turns 40 on November 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Joey Chestnut holds a tray of hot dogs at the 107th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in ceremony on July 3 in New York City. The competitive eater turns 40 on November 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include industrialist:

-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835

-- Pioneer German automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844

-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846

-- British author Leonard Woolf in 1880

-- Pope John XXIII in 1881

-- New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1914

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1915

-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920

-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920

-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933 (age 90)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Percy Sledge in 1941

-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 76)

-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960

-- Singer Amy Grant in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Kevin Chamberlin in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 44)

-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 42)

-- Television personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 42)

-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Stephanie Hsu in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

