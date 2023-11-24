Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Gwilym Lee, Sarah Hyland

By UPI Staff
Gwilym Lee attends the 28th annual SAG Awards held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2022. The actor turns 40 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Gwilym Lee attends the 28th annual SAG Awards held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2022. The actor turns 40 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 82)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 81)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 80)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 33)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
TV // 19 hours ago
Stars perform, Biden offers a Thanksgiving message at Macy's parade in NYC
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste opened the 97th Macy's Day Parade in New York Thursday with a rousing performance of his song "Worship" and the declaration that the holiday should be a "day of unity, healing and celebration."
Sealyham Terrier wins big at the National Dog Show
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Sealyham Terrier wins big at the National Dog Show
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Sealyham Terrier named Stache was crowned the winner of the 22nd National Dog Show on Thursday.
Kellan Lutz: Fatherhood made 'Due Justice' more intense
Movies // 23 hours ago
Kellan Lutz: Fatherhood made 'Due Justice' more intense
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Kellan Lutz said having a daughter gave him experience upon which to draw for his new film, "Due Justice," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Vincent Cassel
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Vincent Cassel
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Singer Miley Cyrus turns 30 and actor Vincent Cassel turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 23.
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 day ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
National Dog Show: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
National Dog Show: How to watch
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The 22nd annual National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving on NBC.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday in New York City and air on NBC.
'Percy Jackson' star Logan Lerman is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Percy Jackson' star Logan Lerman is engaged
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Logan Lerman, who played Percy Jackson in the "Percy Jackson" movies, got engaged to Ana Corrigan.
Tim Allen confirms Disney reached out about 'Toy Story 5'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tim Allen confirms Disney reached out about 'Toy Story 5'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Tim Allen discussed the possibility of "Toy Story 5" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
