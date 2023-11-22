Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 22, 2023 / 11:30 AM

National Dog Show: How to watch

By Annie Martin
The 22nd annual National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving on NBC. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The 22nd annual National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving on NBC. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The National Dog Show will return Thursday on Thanksgiving.

The 22nd annual TV event will air at 12 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

Advertisement

The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

The competition first took place in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show.

Today, the show features "up to 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from across the country," according to the National Dog Show website. "205 breeds and varieties are eligible to compete for best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show. Each day brings different competitions and attractions."

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

How to watch

The National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving at 12 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Advertisement

Participants

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

The seven groups of dogs competing for Best in Show are terrier, toy, working sporting, hound, non-sporting and herding.

Last year's Best in Show winner was Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Music // 21 minutes ago
Dreamcatcher releases 'Villains' EP, 'OOTD' music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released the album "Villains" and a music video for "OOTD."
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 33 minutes ago
Ariana DeBose performs 'This Wish' on 'Good Morning America'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish," a song from the animated Disney film "Wish," on "Good Morning America."
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday in New York City and air on NBC.
'Percy Jackson' star Logan Lerman is engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Percy Jackson' star Logan Lerman is engaged
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Logan Lerman, who played Percy Jackson in the "Percy Jackson" movies, got engaged to Ana Corrigan.
Tim Allen confirms Disney reached out about 'Toy Story 5'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tim Allen confirms Disney reached out about 'Toy Story 5'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Tim Allen discussed the possibility of "Toy Story 5" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
TV // 2 hours ago
Pandora Nox becomes 'Drag Race' franchise's first cis woman champion
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Pandora Nox won "Drag Race Germany," making her the first cis woman to win a season in franchise history.
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
TV // 3 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' contestants dance to Taylor Swift
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" hosted "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special Taylor Swift-themed episode.
Movie review: Passionate 'Maestro' becomes overwhelming
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: Passionate 'Maestro' becomes overwhelming
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Maestro," in theaters Wednesday and on Netflix Dec. 20, takes an unusual approach to the life of Leonard Bernstein but loses track of the basics of his life story.
Hannah Waddingham: All 'Home for Christmas' performers have music in their bones
Movies // 7 hours ago
Hannah Waddingham: All 'Home for Christmas' performers have music in their bones
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hannah Waddingham says her new Apple TV+ holiday program, "Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas," showcases the skills she honed in West End productions and her comedy series, "Ted Lasso."
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Billie Jean King, Mark Ruffalo
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Billie Jean King, Mark Ruffalo
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King turns 80 and actor Mark Ruffalo turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months
Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months
'Napoleon': Joaquin Phoenix is 'not built like other men' in final trailer
'Napoleon': Joaquin Phoenix is 'not built like other men' in final trailer
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Bella twins, Troy Aikman
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Bella twins, Troy Aikman
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple: 'Fargo' moms lock horns but value family
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple: 'Fargo' moms lock horns but value family
Movie review: Passionate 'Maestro' becomes overwhelming
Movie review: Passionate 'Maestro' becomes overwhelming
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement