National Dog Show: How to watch

The 22nd annual National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving on NBC. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The National Dog Show will return Thursday on Thanksgiving. The 22nd annual TV event will air at 12 p.m. EST on NBC and also stream on Peacock. Advertisement

The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

The competition first took place in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show.

Today, the show features "up to 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from across the country," according to the National Dog Show website. "205 breeds and varieties are eligible to compete for best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show. Each day brings different competitions and attractions."

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

Meet some of the contestants in 2023's National Dog Show @TheNatlDogShow pic.twitter.com/Vxq8iVUknh— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 22, 2023

How to watch

The National Dog Show will air Thursday on Thanksgiving at 12 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Advertisement

Participants

John O'Hurley and David Frei will host the show, with Mary Carillo to also provide commentary.

The seven groups of dogs competing for Best in Show are terrier, toy, working sporting, hound, non-sporting and herding.

Last year's Best in Show winner was Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog.