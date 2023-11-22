Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Billie Jean King, Mark Ruffalo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643
-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744
-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819
-- French statesman/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890
-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898
-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921
-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924
-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932
-- Writer/director/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 83)
-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 82)
-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 82)
-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first Black astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 81)
-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 80)
-- Photographer Mick Rock in 1948
-- Guitarist/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 73)
-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Michael K. Williams in 1966
-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 56)
-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 56)
-- TV personality/drag queen Shangela, born Chantize Darius Jeremy Pierce, in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 39)
-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 28)
-- Model Hailey Bieber, born Hailey Baldwin, in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 23)