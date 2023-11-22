Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Billie Jean King, Mark Ruffalo

1 of 3 | Fans cheer for tennis legend Billie Jean King as she walks onto the court before the women's final's match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 9. The tennis legend turns 80 on November 22. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744

-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819

-- French statesman/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890

-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898

-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921

-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924

-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932

-- Writer/director/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 82)

-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 82)

-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first Black astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 81)

-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 80)

-- Photographer Mick Rock in 1948

-- Guitarist/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Michael K. Williams in 1966

-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 56)

-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 56)

-- TV personality/drag queen Shangela, born Chantize Darius Jeremy Pierce, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 39)

-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 28)

-- Model Hailey Bieber, born Hailey Baldwin, in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 23)