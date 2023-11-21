Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Love is Blind couple Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski have a baby on the way.

The Season 4 stars announced Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together.

In an interview with People, the couple said Poureetezadi is due to give birth in spring 2024.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing," Poureetezadi said. "Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I'm really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It's definitely brought us a ton of joy."

Poureetezadi and Goytowski confirmed the news on social media, with Poureetezadi calling her pregnancy "The greatest blessing and best adventure yet."

Fellow Season 4 stars Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah were among those to congratulate the couple online.

"We just wanted to pop on and share a very big congratulations to our best friends Bliss and Zack on their special announcement," Griffin and Appiah said in a video on Instagram Stories. "We can't wait."

Poureetezadi and Goytowski met in Season 4 of Love is Blind, a dating reality series featuring singles who are able to date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

Season 5 concluded in October.

In other Love is Blind news, Season 1 star Giannina Gibelli is expecting her first child with Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann.