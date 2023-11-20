Trending
Nov. 20, 2023

Saxophonist Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs dead at 68

By Sheri Walsh
Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mars Williams, who toured as recently as last month with The Psychedelic Furs, has died at the age of 68 following a year-long cancer battle. Photo courtesy of Mars Williams website/gofundme
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mars Williams, who filled the Chicago music scene with his live-wire sax sounds and toured as recently as last month with The Psychedelic Furs, died Monday at the age of 68.

Williams' death, which follows a year-long battle with ampullary cancer -- a rare form of cancer that affects the bile duct and pancreas, was confirmed by his family on the musician's GoFundMe page.

"It's with great sadness that we send this message to let the many people who loved and supported Mars Williams know that he passed away earlier today after his year-long struggle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends, both in person and around the world, who held him close, and loved him dearly."

"We're heartbroken. Goodbye to the great Mars Williams. Rest well. 1955 - 2023," The Psychedelic Furs wrote Monday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of his saxophone.

Williams was born "Marc" Williams on May 29, 1955 in Elmhurst and remained in Illinois for most of his life. He became Mars Williams during the 1970s as he tried to break into the live rock music scene in New York City.

During the early 1980s, Williams was a member of the American band The Waitresses before becoming the longest-serving member of the British band The Psychedelic Furs. Williams played with The Psychedelic Furs during the late 1980s before reuniting with the band again in 2005 and playing until his death.

"Mars Williams is one of the true saxophone players -- someone who takes pleasure in the sheer act of blowing the horn and there are not many saxophone players I can truthfully say this about," musician John Zorn wrote in the liner notes to Williams' 1984 duo album Eftsoons.

"Whatever the situation, Mars plays exciting music. In many ways, he has succeeded in redefining what versatility means to the modern saxophone player," Zorn added.

Williams jazz moved into funk with the group Liquid Soul in the 1990s which garnered a Grammy nomination in 2001. The band was a favorite of the Chicago Bulls and also played at former President Bill Clinton's second inauguration.

While Williams performed with Billy Idol, Billy Squier, the Power Station and Ministry, he often played solo in Chicago's improvisational jazz underground scene and as a member of the quartet Extraordinary Popular Delusions.

Following his cancer diagnosis last year, a GoFundMe page was set up in June to help with medical costs. The fundraiser exceeded $100,000, but as of Monday night organizer and fellow saxophonist Dave Rempis had disabled new donations.

An upcoming benefit show at Chicago's Metro on Nov. 25, which was scheduled to raise money for Williams' cancer treatment, will now celebrate his life.

"Until the end, Mars' inexhaustible humor and energy, and his love for music, pushed him forward. As it became clear in late summer that his treatment options were coming to an end, he chose to spend six weeks of the time he had left living as he had since he was a teenager -- out on the road performing night after night," Rempis wrote Monday.

"Those last performances with The Psychedelic Furs will live on with all of the other incredible contributions that Mars has made as a person, and as a musician, and that boundless energy will continue to inspire."

