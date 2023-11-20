Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Ming-Na Wen, Joe Walsh

By UPI Staff
Ming-Na Wen stands atop her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30. The actor turns 60 on November 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Ming-Na Wen stands atop her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30. The actor turns 60 on November 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 96)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 87)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 84)

-- President Joe Biden in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 75)

Advertisement

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 52)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 47)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rock singer Michael Clifford in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 7 hours ago
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards was held in an online ceremony Sunday night, with winners including Taylor Swift, with 10 awards, including top artist; and Morgan Wallen, with 11 awards.
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office with $44M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Hunger Games' prequel tops North American box office with $44M
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
TV // 16 hours ago
Emma Stone to host 'Saturday Night Live' on Dec. 2
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has been booked to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Dec. 2.
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Dana Carvey is thanking well-wishers for their support after the death of his 32-year-old son from an overdose last week.
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
TV // 17 hours ago
'SNL:' Jason Momoa plays drunk pilot, raps about Rome TikTok trend
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor Jason Momoa guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" in New York this weekend.
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
TV // 22 hours ago
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
NEW YORK, Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Sarah Gibbs and Mark Barlow told UPI that Jeremy Renner's narration of their new docu-series, "Incredible Animal Journeys," was pitch-perfect because he saw his own struggles reflected in those of the wildlife.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Adam Driver, Terry Farrell
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Adam Driver, Terry Farrell
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Driver turns 40 and actor Terry Farrell turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 19.
Taylor Swift postpones Brazil show after fan dies in extreme heat
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift postpones Brazil show after fan dies in extreme heat
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift canceled the second of three concerts in Rio de Janeiro a day after a 23-year-old fan died amid sweltering heat.
Diddy settles rape lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend, Cassie
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Diddy settles rape lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend, Cassie
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, known more commonly as Diddy, has settled a lawsuit filed by his former longtime girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura, who had accused him of rape and physical abuse.
Release of Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune: Part 2' pushed up by two weeks
Movies // 1 day ago
Release of Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune: Part 2' pushed up by two weeks
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The theatrical release of Timothee Chalamet's "Dune: Part Two" has been moved up to March 1, two weeks earlier that scheduled.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Producers: Narrator Jeremy Renner related to struggles in 'Animal Journeys'
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
Prime Video orders new 'Bosch' spinoff
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
'Scott Pilgrim' guest cast includes Al Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Dana Carvey thanks well-wishers for support after son Dex's death
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement