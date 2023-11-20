Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Ming-Na Wen, Joe Walsh

1 of 2 | Ming-Na Wen stands atop her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 30. The actor turns 60 on November 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 96)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 87)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 84)

-- President Joe Biden in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 52)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 47)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 35)

-- Rock singer Michael Clifford in 1995 (age 28)