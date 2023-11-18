Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson

By UPI Staff
Kevin Nealon attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. The actor turns 70 on November 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Kevin Nealon attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. The actor turns 70 on November 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787

-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861

-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901

-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923

-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 84)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941

-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 81)

-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 70)

-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV writer/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 62)

-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 49)

-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 48)

-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 46)

-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Nasim Pedrad in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Damon Wayans Jr. in 1982 (age 41)

-- Olympic runner Allyson Felix in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Enhypen releases new EP, 'Sweet Venom' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Enhypen releases new EP, 'Sweet Venom' music video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released the album "Orange Blood" and a music video for "Sweet Venom."
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 13 hours ago
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards will take place Sunday and feature performances by Mariah Carey, Karol G, Stray Kids and other artists.
Dolly Parton releases 'Purple Rain' cover, 'Rockstar' album
Music // 14 hours ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Purple Rain' cover, 'Rockstar' album
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released her album "Rockstar," featuring a cover of the Prince hit "Purple Rain" and other songs.
Boygenius honors Sinead O'Connor with 'The Parting Glass' cover
Music // 15 hours ago
Boygenius honors Sinead O'Connor with 'The Parting Glass' cover
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Boygenius and Ye Vagabonds released a new version of "The Parting Glass" as a tribute to late singer Sinéad O'Connor.
'Tammy Faye' musical from Elton John headed to Broadway
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Tammy Faye' musical from Elton John headed to Broadway
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Tammy Faye," a musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, will premiere on Broadway during the 2024-2025 season.
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton discussed his 23 seasons on "The Voice" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Fruitcake' holiday EP
Music // 16 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Fruitcake' holiday EP
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released "Fruitcake," her first-ever holiday album.
Tate McRae releases 'Exes' single, music video
Music // 16 hours ago
Tate McRae releases 'Exes' single, music video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Tate McRae released a single and music video for "Exes," a new song from her album "Think Later."
Showrunner: 'Monarch' isn't just Godzilla stomping through cities each week
TV // 17 hours ago
Showrunner: 'Monarch' isn't just Godzilla stomping through cities each week
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Showrunner Chris Black says "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" needs more than terrifying giant beasts to sustain a 10-hour television series. It also must have a compelling story and characters about whom viewers care.
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Music // 18 hours ago
Drake releases new EP, 'For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Drake released the EP "For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition," aka "Scary Hours 3," shortly after the release of his album "For All the Dogs."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Blake Shelton doesn't miss 'The Voice,' says he meant to leave sooner
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Children & Family Emmy Awards to honor Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey's son Dex, 32, dead of accidental drug overdose
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
In being named GQ's Man of Year, Kim Kardashian recalls father's influence
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Movie review: 'Napoleon' delivers epic spectacle, skewers Bonaparte
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement