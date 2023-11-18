Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787
-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861
-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901
-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923
-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 84)
-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 84)
-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941
-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 81)
-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 76)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948
-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 70)
-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 70)
-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 63)
-- TV writer/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 62)
-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 55)
-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 49)
-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 48)
-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 46)
-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Nasim Pedrad in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Damon Wayans Jr. in 1982 (age 41)
-- Olympic runner Allyson Felix in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 31)