Entertainment News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Lorena Ochoa, Shailene Woodley

By UPI Staff
Lorena Ochoa waves as she arrives at the first tee box to hit a tee ball at a special ceremony to begin the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, on April 6, 2019. The golfer turns 42 on November 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Lorena Ochoa waves as she arrives at the first tee box to hit a tee ball at a special ceremony to begin the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, on April 6, 2019. The golfer turns 42 on November 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397

-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738

-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887

-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891

-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919

-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930

-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939

-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 83)

-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 81)

-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952

-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 46)

-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Sophia Di Martino in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

