'Euphoria,' 'Idol' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Euphoria and Idol producer Kevin Turen has died suddenly at the age of 44, his family announced Sunday. "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," the filmmaker's father Edward said in a statement, without disclosing the cause or circumstances of his death. Advertisement

Turen also worked on the recent films X, Pearl, MaXXXine and Pieces of a Woman. Other credits included Wassup Rockers, Arbitrage, All is Lost and 99 Homes.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," said Jay Penske, a close friend of Turen, in a statement.

"He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today."

This is the second tragedy to strike the Euphoria family this year.

Actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco "Fez" O'Neill, died in July of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 25.

