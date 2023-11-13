Trending
The Game Awards: 'Baldur's Gate 3,' 'Alan Wake 2' lead nominees

By Annie Martin
Melanie Liburd, who voices Saga in "Alan Wake 2," is nominated for Best Performance at The Game Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 lead the nominees at the 2023 Game Awards.

The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley announced the nominations during a live stream Monday.

The Game Awards is a fan-voted awards show honoring achievements in the video game industry. The 10th annual ceremony will take place Dec. 7 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and stream live at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Baldur's Gate 3, a fantasy role-playing game developed and published by Larian Studios, is nominated for eight awards, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best RPG.

Alan Wake 2, a story-driven horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing, is also up for eight awards, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative and Best Action-Adventure Game.

The pair will compete with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Game of the Year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is nominated for seven awards, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder both received five nominations.

Starfield, a sci-fi action role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, is nominated for one award, Best RPG.

Nintendo is the most-nominated publisher with 15 nominations, followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation with 13 nominations and Xbox/Bethesda/Blizzard with 10 nominations.

The Best Performance nominees are Ben Starr (Clive, Final Fantasy XVI), Cameron Monaghan (Cal, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Idris Elba (Solomon, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Melanie Liburd (Saga, Alan Wake 2), Neil Newbon (Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3) and Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man 2).

