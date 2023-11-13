Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Frances Conroy, Julia Michaels

By UPI Staff
Frances Conroy attends the premiere of "Joker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. The actor turns 70 on November 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Frances Conroy attends the premiere of "Joker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. The actor turns 70 on November 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- King Edward III of England in 1312

-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856

-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911

-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934

-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 76)

-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 70)

-- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 63)

-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 60)

-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Rahul Kohli in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White spoke about portraying professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich after a screening Sunday of "The Iron Claw," in theaters December 22.
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "The Marvels" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Movies // 17 hours ago
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding a sword, scaling mountains and facing monsters in an effort to protect her kingdom in the trailer for the new Netflix medieval fantasy movie, "Damsel."
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
TV // 17 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka" and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet hosted "Saturday Night Live" for a second time this weekend.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef and reality TV star Gordon Ramsay announced on Instagram that his wife Tana has given birth to their sixth child.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Wallace Shawn, Raffey Cassidy
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Wallace Shawn, Raffey Cassidy
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Wallace Shawn turns 80 and actor Raffey Cassidy turns 22, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 12.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
TV // 1 day ago
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on CBS Dec. 15.
'Blue Beetle' to premiere on Max on Nov. 17
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blue Beetle' to premiere on Max on Nov. 17
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Superhero movie, "Blue Beetle," is set to premiere on Max Nov. 17.
'SNL' alum Cheri Oteri: 'Love Virtually' exposes absurdity of tech obsession
Movies // 1 day ago
'SNL' alum Cheri Oteri: 'Love Virtually' exposes absurdity of tech obsession
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Groundlings and "Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri says her new live-action and 3D animated comedy, "Love Virtually," reflects how many people seek human connection in a high-tech world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Wallace Shawn, Raffey Cassidy
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Wallace Shawn, Raffey Cassidy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement