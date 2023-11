Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Frances Conroy, Julia Michaels

1 of 3 | Frances Conroy attends the premiere of "Joker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. The actor turns 70 on November 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- King Edward III of England in 1312

-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856

-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911

-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934

-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 76)

-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 70)

-- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 63)

-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 60)

-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Rahul Kohli in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 30)