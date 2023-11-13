Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ashley Darby is weighing in on the affair rumors surrounding Juan Dixon.

Darby addressed the rumors about Dixon, the husband of her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Robyn Dixon, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Robyn Dixon had said on her Reasonably Shady podcast in February that Dixon engaged in "inappropriate behavior" by messaging with a woman in Canada during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also shared how Dixon's name appeared on the woman's hotel receipt. Dixon claimed he paid for the woman's room after she flew to Maryland and said she lost her wallet in a casino.

The situation has caused drama in RHOP Season 8, although Robyn Dixon has largely supported Dixon.

On WWHL, Darby said she doesn't believe Dixon's "alibi" about the hotel receipt.

"I don't believe that, and I've told Robyn that. Very clearly, there's more to the story," she added.

Darby also weighed in on the intervention Gizelle Bryant held for Robyn Dixon in the Season 8 premiere, where the cast members expressed concern about her marriage. Darby called the intervention "the most progressive conversation we have ever had on that show."

Advertisement

"I feel like we actually made some progress," Darby said. "I think she heard us and she saw we didn't want to hurt her; we were actually trying to help."

"I think Robyn is just so immersed in it, and that is the father of her children, that's her husband, she loves him -- which I respect," she added. "Gizelle being her friend cares about her but also maybe sees some signs that she experienced in her previous relationship."

RHOP Season 8 airs Sundays on Bravo.