Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 10:40 AM

Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors

By Annie Martin

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Ashley Darby is weighing in on the affair rumors surrounding Juan Dixon.

Darby addressed the rumors about Dixon, the husband of her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Robyn Dixon, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Robyn Dixon had said on her Reasonably Shady podcast in February that Dixon engaged in "inappropriate behavior" by messaging with a woman in Canada during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also shared how Dixon's name appeared on the woman's hotel receipt. Dixon claimed he paid for the woman's room after she flew to Maryland and said she lost her wallet in a casino.

The situation has caused drama in RHOP Season 8, although Robyn Dixon has largely supported Dixon.

On WWHL, Darby said she doesn't believe Dixon's "alibi" about the hotel receipt.

"I don't believe that, and I've told Robyn that. Very clearly, there's more to the story," she added.

Darby also weighed in on the intervention Gizelle Bryant held for Robyn Dixon in the Season 8 premiere, where the cast members expressed concern about her marriage. Darby called the intervention "the most progressive conversation we have ever had on that show."

Advertisement

"I feel like we actually made some progress," Darby said. "I think she heard us and she saw we didn't want to hurt her; we were actually trying to help."

"I think Robyn is just so immersed in it, and that is the father of her children, that's her husband, she loves him -- which I respect," she added. "Gizelle being her friend cares about her but also maybe sees some signs that she experienced in her previous relationship."

RHOP Season 8 airs Sundays on Bravo.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole
Music // 16 minutes ago
Drake announces 'It's All a Blur' tour dates with J. Cole
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Drake and J. Cole will perform across North America on the "It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?" in 2024.
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Movies // 46 minutes ago
'The Garfield Movie' trailer shows Jon meet baby Garfield
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "The Garfield Movie," a new animated film featuring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham, opens in May.
Red Velvet releases 'Chill Kill' album, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Red Velvet releases 'Chill Kill' album, music video
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Red Velvet released the album "Chill Kill" and a music video for its song of the same name.
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'BiP' couple Kenny Braasch, Mari Pepin marry in Puerto Rico
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin married at a wedding in Puerto Rico.
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Sofia Boutella goes to war in 'Rebel Moon: Part One' trailer
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 2 1/2-minute trailer for its upcoming sci fi-action movie, "Rebel Moon -- Part One: Child of Fire," on Sunday.
'Euphoria,' 'Idol' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Euphoria,' 'Idol' producer Kevin Turen dead at 44
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Producer Kevin Turen has died at the age of 44, his family announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Frances Conroy, Julia Michaels
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Frances Conroy, Julia Michaels
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Frances Conroy turns 70 and singer Julia Michaels turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 13.
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White spoke about portraying professional wrestlers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich after a screening Sunday of "The Iron Claw," in theaters December 22.
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "The Marvels" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding a sword, scaling mountains and facing monsters in an effort to protect her kingdom in the trailer for the new Netflix medieval fantasy movie, "Damsel."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
'Marvels' tops North American box office with $42M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement