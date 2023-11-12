Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Wallace Shawn, Raffey Cassidy

1 of 2 | Wallace Shawn attends the premiere of "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 30, 2020. The actor turns 80 on November 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815

-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817

-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908

-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929

UPI File Photo

-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934

-- Actor/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 80)

-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 65)

-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 62)

-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 61)

-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 55)

-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 41)

-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Anne Hathaway turns 40: a look back

<< Show Caption >>