Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 21. The actor turns 49 on November 11.

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 78)

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 72)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 59)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 49)

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 27)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 24)

-- Jazz singer Samara Joy in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 19)