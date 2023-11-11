Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Leonardo DiCaprio

By UPI Staff
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 21. The actor turns 49 on November 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | Leonardo DiCaprio attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 21. The actor turns 49 on November 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 78)

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 72)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 49)

Advertisement

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 27)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 24)

-- Jazz singer Samara Joy in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dominic Monaghan: Everything bigger in S2 of 'Moriarty' Audible Original
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Dominic Monaghan: Everything bigger in S2 of 'Moriarty' Audible Original
NEW YORK, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Dominic Monaghan told UPI "everything got bigger" in Season 2 of his Audible Original series, "Moriarty."
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
TV // 10 hours ago
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Friday that Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, have signed on to host the music game show, "We Are Family," premiering Jan. 3.
Aespa brings the 'Drama' in new EP, music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Aespa brings the 'Drama' in new EP, music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released the album "Drama" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Elon Musk biopic in development at A24; Darren Aronofsky to direct
Movies // 15 hours ago
Elon Musk biopic in development at A24; Darren Aronofsky to direct
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Darren Aronofsky will direct a new film about SpaceX founder and former Tesla chairman Elon Musk for A24.
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 1 month ago
2023-2024 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and other award shows will return in 2023-2024 to honor the best in film, television, music and more.
Grammy Awards: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers among top nominees
Music // 15 hours ago
Grammy Awards: SZA, Phoebe Bridgers among top nominees
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists are nominated at the Grammy Awards.
Jonas Brothers release 'Strong Enough' featuring Bailey Zimmerman
Music // 16 hours ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Strong Enough' featuring Bailey Zimmerman
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers released "Strong Enough," a new single featuring country music singer Bailey Zimmerman.
Tom Ellis celebrates daughter's birth via surrogate: 'We love her'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Tom Ellis celebrates daughter's birth via surrogate: 'We love her'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Lucifer" actor Tom Ellis welcomed a daughter, Dolly, via surrogate with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the album "Rock-Star" and a music video for the song "Rock (LALALALA)."
Rick Astley shares 'Forever and More' music video directed by Simon Pegg
Music // 17 hours ago
Rick Astley shares 'Forever and More' music video directed by Simon Pegg
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Rick Astley collaborated with Simon Pegg on the music video for "Forever and More," a song from his album "Are We There Yet?"
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'
Actor Robert De Niro is cleared of discrimination charges
Actor Robert De Niro is cleared of discrimination charges
Famous birthdays for Nov. 10: Miranda Lambert, Hugh Bonneville
Famous birthdays for Nov. 10: Miranda Lambert, Hugh Bonneville
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement