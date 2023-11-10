Trending
Nov. 10, 2023 / 10:52 AM

Tom Ellis celebrates daughter's birth via surrogate: 'We love her'

By Annie Martin
Tom Ellis (L) welcomed a daughter, Dolly, via surrogate with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Ellis (L) welcomed a daughter, Dolly, via surrogate with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lucifer actor Tom Ellis is a dad of four.

The 44-year-old actor welcomed his fourth child, daughter Dolly, via surrogate this week. Dolly is Ellis' first child with his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Ellis shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo with Oppenheimer and their baby girl.

"Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike," Ellis joked in the caption. "We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate."

Oppenheimer posted another photo with the same caption on her own account.

Ellis also has a daughter, Nora, 18, with Estelle Morgan and two daughters, Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11, with his ex-wife Tamzin Outhwaite.

Ellis and Oppenheimer married at a star-studded wedding in June 2019. Ellis' Lucifer co-stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro and Rachael Harris were among the guests in attendance.

Ellis played Lucifer Morningstar on Lucifer, which had a six-season run from 2016 to 2021.

