Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Nick Lachey, Sisqo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 92)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 76)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 72)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 58)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 53)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 51)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 44)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 28)