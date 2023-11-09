Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Nick Lachey, Sisqo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818
-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868
-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914
-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915
-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918
-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922
-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 92)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935
-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936
-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941
-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 76)
-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 72)
-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 58)
-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 53)
-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 51)
-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 50)
-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 44)
-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 43)
-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 39)
-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 28)