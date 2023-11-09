Trending
Nov. 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 9: Nick Lachey, Sisqo

By UPI Staff
Nick Lachey arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The singer turns 50 on November 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Nick Lachey arrives on the red carpet at the 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in New York City on September 12, 2021. The singer turns 50 on November 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 76)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 72)

-- TV producer Ryan Murphy in 1965 (age 58)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 53)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 51)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 44)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 39)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Lyrica Okano in 1994 (age 29)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Finn Cole in 1995 (age 28)

