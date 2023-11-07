Trending
Nov. 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Joni Mitchell, Adam DeVine

By UPI Staff
Joni Mitchell arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The singer turns 80 on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joni Mitchell arrives for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. The singer turns 80 on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- British explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867

-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879

-- Bandleader Phil Spitalny in 1890

-- Writer/film director Herman Mankiewicz in 1897

-- French novelist Albert Camus in 1913

-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918

UPI File Photo

-- Jazz trumpeter Al Hirt in 1922

-- Australian opera star Joan Sutherland in 1926

-- Singer Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 81)

-- Singer Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 66)

-- DJ David Guetta in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rapper Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 35)

- Actor Algee Smith in 1994 (age 29)

-- Singer Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

