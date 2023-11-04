Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio

By UPI Staff
Matthew McConaughey stands on the sidelines during the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 1, 2019. The actor turns 54 on November 4. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
1 of 2 | Matthew McConaughey stands on the sidelines during the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 1, 2019. The actor turns 54 on November 4. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879

-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916

-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925

-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 77)

-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946

-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Markie Post in 1950

-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 62)

-- Singer/actor/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
