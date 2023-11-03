Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 3: Kendall Jenner, Dolph Lundgren

By UPI Staff
Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. She turns 28 on November 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif. She turns 28 on November 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American evangelist/educator Samuel Davies in 1723

-- Early Texas leader Stephen Austin, for whom the state capital is named, in 1793

-- Chicago Bears legend Bronislau "Bronko" Nagurski in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Feller in 1918

-- Actor Charles Bronson in 1921

-- Conductor/composer John Barry in 1933

-- Entertainer Ken Berry in 1933

-- 1988 Democratic presidential nominee/former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis in 1933 (age 90)

-- British pop singer Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Fashion magazine editor Anna Wintour in 1949 (age 74)

-- Comedian Roseanne Barr in 1952 (age 71)

-- Comedian Dennis Miller in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Kate Capshaw in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Kathy Kinney in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Dolph Lundgren in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Evgeni Plushenko in 1982 (age 41)

-- Model/actor Gemma Ward in 1987 (age 36)

-- Football player/activist Colin Kaepernick in 1987 (age 36)

-- Activist Elizabeth Smart in 1987 (age 36)

-- Television personality Kendall Jenner in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
TV // 8 hours ago
'Superman & Lois' ending with Season 4
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The CW announced Thursday that "Superman & Lois" will end with its fourth season. The show returns with 10 new episodes next year.
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
TV // 10 hours ago
'Yellowstone' to return in November 2024; two more spinoffs announced
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The second half of the contemporary western "Yellowstone" is scheduled to premiere in November 2024, Paramount announced Thursday.
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Music // 12 hours ago
Aespa shares 'Drama' album preview
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a track poster video featuring clips from its EP "Drama."
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
TV // 12 hours ago
New 'Prison Break' series in development at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Hulu is working on a new "Prison Break" series with "Mayans MC" showrunner Elgin James.
'The Fall Guy' trailer: Ryan Gosling plays stuntman in action comedy
Movies // 12 hours ago
'The Fall Guy' trailer: Ryan Gosling plays stuntman in action comedy
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Fall Guy," a new film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, opens in March 2024.
'House of the Dragon,' 'Last of Us,' 'White Lotus' get updates at HBO event
TV // 13 hours ago
'House of the Dragon,' 'Last of Us,' 'White Lotus' get updates at HBO event
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2 will premiere on HBO in summer 2024, while "The Last of Us" Season 2 will begin production earlier that year.
'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu
TV // 14 hours ago
'Futurama' revival renewed for two more seasons at Hulu
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Futurama" will return for two additional seasons on Hulu after being revived by the streaming service.
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Music // 15 hours ago
Green Day to launch 'Saviors' tour in 2024
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Green Day officially announced "The Saviors Tour" featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Music // 15 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo to release song for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
'Dance Moms' reunion with JoJo Siwa coming to Lifetime
TV // 16 hours ago
'Dance Moms' reunion with JoJo Siwa coming to Lifetime
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, and other former "Dance Mom" stars will reunite for a Lifetime special in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
'Behind the Attraction' Season 2 shows similarities, differences between Disney parks
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Movie review: 'What Happens Later' matures Meg Ryan rom-com
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Jungkook teases 'Standing Next to You,' will perform Nov. 8 on 'Today'
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Director: 'All the Light We Cannot See' clear call for empathy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement