Nov. 2, 2023 / 12:47 AM

Disney to pay Comcast at least $8.6 billion for remaining stake in Hulu

By Sheri Walsh
The Walt Disney Company will acquire Comcast's remaining one-third stake in Hulu, after agreeing to pay at least $8.61 billion for the final piece of the subscription streaming service. Image courtesy of Disney
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Disney is going all in on Hulu, after agreeing to buy Comcast's remaining one-third stake in the subscription streaming service for at least $8.61 billion, the company announced Wednesday.

The Walt Disney Company already owns two-thirds of Hulu, from its purchase of Fox's entertainment assets, and currently bundles Hulu with its larger portfolio of Disney+ and ESPN+. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

"The acquisition of Comcast's stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney's streaming objectives," the company said in a brief statement Wednesday.

Disney said it expects to pay Comcast's NBCUniversal about $8.61 billion by Dec. 1, reflecting the minimum value of $27.5 billion for Hulu that both sides agreed upon in 2019.

Disney could end up paying more than the $8.61 billion, depending on Hulu's equity value as of Sept. 30.

"We look forward to the appraisal process and the determination of Hulu's fair market value which we expect will reflect the extraordinary value of the business," Comcast said in a statement.

"While the timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, we anticipate it should be completed during the 2024 calendar year," Disney added.

Hulu's streaming service was founded in 2007 with joint ownership by a group of media companies, including 21st Century Fox, Comcast and Time Warner.

Hulu has amassed more than 48 million subscribers as well as original hit movies and shows, including "Reservation Dogs," "The Bear," and "The Handmaid's Tale," which will only add to Disney's vast entertainment library.

