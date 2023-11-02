Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: k.d. lang, Nelly

k.d Lang performs during the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16, 2020. The singer turns 62 on November 2. File Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 89)

-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 85)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 81)

-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 67)

-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 57)

-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 50)

-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 25)