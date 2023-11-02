Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: k.d. lang, Nelly

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
They include:
-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734
-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755
-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795
-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865
-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913
-- Australian tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 89)
-- Columnist/commentator/GOP presidential candidate Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 85)
-- Author Shere Hite in 1942
-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 81)
-- Country-rock singer/songwriter J.D. Souther in 1945 (age 78)
-- Author Dale Brown in 1956 (age 67)
-- Singer k.d. lang in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 57)
-- 45th governor of Wisconsin Scott Walker in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 50)
-- Rapper Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 49)
-- Singer Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 25)