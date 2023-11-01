Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: Jenny McCarthy, Anthony Kiedis

By UPI Staff
Jenny McCarthy arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. She turns 51 on November 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jenny McCarthy arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. She turns 51 on November 1. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Journalist/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871

-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920

-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942

-- Musician/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 79)

-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 65)

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 63)

-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 51)

-- TV personality Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 51)

-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 20)

