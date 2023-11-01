Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Journalist/novelist Stephen Crane in 1871
-- Journalist James Kilpatrick in 1920
-- Actor Betsy Palmer in 1926
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Al Arbour in 1932
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Gary Player in 1935 (age 88)
-- Hustler publisher Larry Flynt in 1942
-- Musician/politician Kinky Friedman in 1944 (age 79)
-- Country singer Lyle Lovett in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Rachel Ticotin in 1958 (age 65)
-- Apple CEO Tim Cook in 1960 (age 63)
-- Rock musician Anthony Kiedis in 1962 (age 61)
-- Rock drummer Rick Allen in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Toni Collette in 1972 (age 51)
-- TV personality Jenny McCarthy in 1972 (age 51)
-- Founder of Feministing Jessica Valenti in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Matt Jones in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Natalia Tena in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Penn Badgley in 1986 (age 37)
-- Actor Anthony Ramos in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Max Burkholder in 1997 (age 26)
-- Actor Alex Wolff in 1997 (age 26)
-- Actor Hudson Yang in 2003 (age 20)