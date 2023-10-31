Trending
Oct. 31, 2023 / 9:29 PM

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher dead at 50

By Karen Butler
Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Soap opera star Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50, his former General Hospital co-star, Maurice Benard, announced Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," Benard wrote on Instagram.

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the show's executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement.

The actor earned a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Nikolas, but was also known for his performance of Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives.

He is survived by his two children.

