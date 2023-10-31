Trending
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Letitia Wright, Dermot Mulroney

By UPI Staff
Letitia Wright arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10. The actor turn 30 on October 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Letitia Wright arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10. The actor turn 30 on October 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Dutch painter Jan Vermeer in 1632

-- Pope Clement XIV in 1705

-- English poet John Keats in 1795

-- Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low in 1860

-- Gen. Chiang Kai-shek, the first leader of Nationalist China, in 1887

-- Actor/singer Ethel Waters in 1896

-- Actor Lee Grant in 1925 (age 98)

-- Astronaut Michael Collins in 1930

-- Former TV news anchorman Dan Rather in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor/director Michael Landon in 1936

-- Folk singer/songwriter Tom Paxton in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor David Ogden Stiers in 1942

-- Actor Brian Doyle-Murray in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Stephen Rea in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Deidre Hall in 1947 (age 76)

-- Olympic gold medal marathon runner Frank Shorter in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor John Candy in 1950

-- Broadcaster Jane Pauley in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Architect Zaha Hadid in 1950

-- Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1957 (age 66)

-- New Zealand director/producer Peter Jackson in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Rob Schneider in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Dermot Mulroney in 1963 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rapper Ad-Rock, born Adam Horovitz, in 1966 (age 57)

-- Rapper Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Piper Perabo in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Vanessa Marano in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Letitia Wright in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Sydney Park in 1997 (age 26)

-- Singer Willow Smith in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

