Oct. 31, 2023 / 2:16 PM

'Bringing Up Bates' star Erin Bates gives birth to 6th child

By Annie Martin

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates is a mom of six.

The television personality, 32, welcomed her sixth child, son William Gage, with her husband, Chad Paine, on Monday.

Bates shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Gage with their baby boy at the hospital. Bates' mom, Kelly Jo Bates, and sister Tori Bates were also present to celebrate with the family.

"Welcome to the world, William Gage Paine. You've already stolen our hearts! We know God has such big plans for your life and we are so overjoyed that you are part of our family. You are so loved and such an answer to prayer," Bates captioned the post.

Bates' brother Lawson Bates and sister Josie Bates were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATS YA'LL," Lawson wrote.

"Ahhhh So so happy for you!! We cannot wait to meet him," Josie added. "Congratulations!!"

Bates and Paine married in November 2013 and have five other children: son Carson, 8, and daughters Brooklyn Elise, 7, Everly Hope, 5, Holland Grace, 3, and Finley Marie, 21 months.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their sixth child.

Bates and her family came to fame on Bringing Up Bates, a reality series that aired on Up TV. The show followed couple Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children.

