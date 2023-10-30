Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Ashley Graham, Nastia Liukin

1 of 3 | Ashley Graham attends the premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium on July 9. The model turns 36 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 88)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 78)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 45)

-- Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora in 1979 (age 44)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 41)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 39)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 35)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 34)