Oct. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Ashley Graham, Nastia Liukin

By UPI Staff
Ashley Graham attends the premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium on July 9. The model turns 36 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ashley Graham attends the premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium on July 9. The model turns 36 on October 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Terry in 1898

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 88)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Grace Slick in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor/director Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 78)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Chris Slade in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Timothy B. Schmit in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Gavin Rossdale in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 45)

-- Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora in 1979 (age 44)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo Stefani Reynolds/UPI

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 41)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 39)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 35)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 34)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

