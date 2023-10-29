Advertisement
Oct. 29, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Richard Dreyfuss, Tracee Ellis Ross

By UPI Staff
Richard Dreyfuss attends the premiere of "Sweetwater" at the Stephen J. Ross Theater, Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, Calif., on April 11. The actor turned s 76 on October 29. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
1 of 3 | Richard Dreyfuss attends the premiere of "Sweetwater" at the Stephen J. Ross Theater, Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, Calif., on April 11. The actor turned s 76 on October 29. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815

-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)

-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942

-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 66)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 51)

-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 36)

