Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Richard Dreyfuss, Tracee Ellis Ross

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815
-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891
-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897
-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921
-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)
-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942
-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 79)
-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 78)
-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 75)
-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 66)
-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 65)
-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 64)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 51)
-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 37)
-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 36)