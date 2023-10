Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Lauren Holly, Nolan Gould

1 of 3 | Lauren Holly walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show presented by Macy's on February 9, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on October 28. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI | License Photo

-- Dutch scholar Desiderius Erasmus in 1466

-- Rifle maker Eliphalet Remington in 1793

-- Russian writer Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Eight-time Academy Award-winning costumer Edith Head in 1897

-- Actor Elsa Lanchester in 1902

-- English novelist Evelyn Waugh in 1903

-- Painter Francis Bacon in 1909

-- Dr. Jonas Salk, a developer of the polio vaccine, in 1914

-- Former baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn in 1926

-- Country musician Charlie Daniels in 1936

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lenny Wilkens in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Actor Jane Alexander in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Dennis Franz in 1944 (age 79)

-- Rock singer Wayne Fontana in 1945

-- Singer/actor Telma Hopkins in 1948 (age 75)

-- Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Annie Potts in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Lauren Holly in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Jami Gertz in 1965 (age 58)

-- Comedian Andy Richter in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Julia Roberts in 1967 (age 56)

-- Country singer Brad Paisley in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Joaquin Phoenix in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Gwendoline Christie in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Matt Smith in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Finn Wittrock in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Troian Bellisario in 1985 (age 38)

-- Singer Frank Ocean in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Devon Murray in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Sierra McCormick in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Nolan Gould in 1998 (age 25)