Oct. 27, 2023 / 1:24 PM

John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel

By Annie Martin
John Cena will face off with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | John Cena will face off with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- John Cena will take on Solo Sikoa at the WWE Crown Jewel event next week.

The WWE confirmed Friday that Cena, 46, will face off with Sikoa, 30, at the professional wrestling event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel will air live Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT on Peacock and WWE Network.

The event will mark Cena's first WWE singles match since WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cena and LA Knight defeated Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match at Fastlane earlier this month. Cena and Sikoa also brawled at SmackDown last week.

Cena is a professional wrestler who made his WWE television debut in 2002 and has since become a 13-time WWE Champion.

The star thanked fans for their support over the years in a post on social media last week.

"It's you. It's me. It's us. Thank you to the incredible crowd at #Smackdown and @WWE Universe for allowing me to continue to spend time with you. Good & bad, ups & downs I am grateful for every second we spend together," he wrote.

Cena also an actor who recently appeared in the film Fast X and will star in the upcoming spy action comedy Argylle.

