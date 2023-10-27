Trending
Oct. 27, 2023 / 12:04 PM

Halsey, actor Avian Jogia go Instagram official

By Annie Martin
Halsey shared photos with "Victorious" actor Avian Jogia amid dating rumors. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Halsey shared photos with "Victorious" actor Avian Jogia amid dating rumors. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Halsey and her rumored boyfriend, Avian Jogia, are making their relationship Instagram official.

Halsey, 29, shared photos with Jogia, 31, Thursday on Instagram amid dating rumors.

The pictures show Halsey and Jogia wearing coordinating all-black outfits on the set of a photoshoot. The pair get close in one photo, with Jogia putting his arm around Halsey's shoulders.

Jogia posted photos from the shoot on his own account.

Halsey, a singer-songwriter, and Jogia, an actor, were first linked in June after they were spotted together in Barcelona.

The pair were seen holding hands and kissing during a date night in Hollywood in September.

News broke in April that Halsey split from their boyfriend Alev Aydin. Halsey and Aydin have a 2-year-old son together, Ender Riley.

Halsey most recently released the single "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)" featuring Suga of BTS in June for the video game Diablo IV. The singer will perform the role of Sally at Nightmare Before Christmas concerts this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jogia is known for playing Beck Oliver on the Nickelodeon series Victorious.

