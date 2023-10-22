Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: Catherine Deneuve, Roddy Ricch

By UPI Staff
Catherine Deneuve attends the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 16. The actor turns 80 on October 22. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 3 | Catherine Deneuve attends the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 16. The actor turns 80 on October 22. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Hungarian composer Franz Liszt in 1811

-- Actor Sarah Bernhardt in 1844

-- Comic actor Curly Howard of The Three Stooges in 1903

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jimmie Foxx in 1907

-- Actor Joan Fontaine in 1917

-- English author Doris Lessing, winner of the 2007 Nobel Prize for literature, in 1919

-- Psychologist/LSD advocate Timothy Leary in 1920

-- Artist Robert Rauschenberg in 1925

-- Civil rights activist Bobby Seale in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Derek Jacobi in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Christopher Lloyd in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tony Roberts in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Annette Funicello in 1942

-- Actor Catherine Deneuve in 1943 (age 80)

-- Writer Deepak Chopra in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Jeff Goldblum in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Bob Odenkirk in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Champion skater Brian Boitano in 1963 (age 60)

-- Rapper Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell CD, in 1968 (age 55)

-- Film producer Spike Jonze in 1969 (age 54)

-- Japanese baseball player Ichiro Suzuki in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson 1975 (age 48)

-- Musician Zac Hanson in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Jonathan Lipnicki in 1990 (age 33)

-- Rapper 21 Savage, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

