1 of 5 | Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years, the actress' publicist confirmed this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and her artist husband Don Gummer have been separated for the past six years. "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," Streep's publicist said in a statement to Page Six on Friday. Advertisement

Streep, 74, and Gummer, 76, were married 45 years ago on Sept. 30, according to People.com.

Although they have not been seen publicly together since the 2018 Oscars, the actress reportedly is still wearing her wedding ring in public.

The pair are parents to four adult children -- son Henry and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.

