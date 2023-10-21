Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Amber Rose, Andrew Scott

By UPI Staff
Amber Rose attends the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4. The model turns 40 on October 21. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Amber Rose attends the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4. The model turns 40 on October 21.

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge in 1772

-- Swedish chemist/industrialist Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prize, in 1833

-- Jazz trumpeter John "Dizzy" Gillespie in 1917

-- Singer Celia Cruz in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Ford in 1928

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Author Ursula K. Le Guin in 1929

-- Rock musician Manfred Mann in 1940 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Cropper in 1941 (age 82)

-- Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin in 1942 (age 81)

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1949 (age 74)

-- American astronaut Ronald McNair in 1950

-- Actor/author Carrie Fisher in 1956

-- Actor Ken Watanabe in 1959 (age 64)

-- Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prime minister and crown prince of Bahrain, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Andrew Scott in 1976 (age 47)

Andrew Scott attends the world premiere of 'Catherine Called Birdy' at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- TV personality Kim Kardashian in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Dallas in 1982 (age 41)

-- Model Amber Rose in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Glen Powell in 1988 (age 35)

-- Country singer/songwriter Kane Brown in 1993 (age 30)

-- Singer Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in 1995 (age 28)

-- Voice actor Nick Wolfhard in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

