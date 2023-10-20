1 of 5 | Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o announced she has split from her beau, TV sports commentator Selema Masekela. "There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Black Panther and 12 Years a Slave star wrote on Instagram about the relationship on Thursday. Advertisement

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, 'Whatever, my life is better this way.' But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love."

Nyong'o and Masekela have scrubbed their social media pages of photos of each other.

People.com reported the couple made their romance Instagram official in December, but it is unclear when they started dating.