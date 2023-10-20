Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o announced she has split from her beau, TV sports commentator Selema Masekela.
"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust," the Black Panther and 12 Years a Slave star wrote on Instagram about the relationship on Thursday.