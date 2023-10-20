Trending
Oct. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 20: Julie Payette, Viggo Mortensen

By UPI Staff
Canada's then-governor-general, Julie Payette, takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. The former astronaut turns 60 on October 20. File Pool Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI
1 of 3 | Canada's then-governor-general, Julie Payette, takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. The former astronaut turns 60 on October 20. File Pool Photo by Ronen Zvulun/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- English astronomer/architect Christopher Wren in 1632

-- French poet Arthur Rimbaud in 1854

-- James Robert Mann, Illinois congressman and author of the "White Slave Traffic Act," also known as the "Mann Act," in 1856

-- Educator John Dewey in 1859

-- Actor Bela Lugosi in 1882

-- Jazz composer Jelly Roll Morton in 1890

-- Longtime Yankee Stadium announcer Bob Sheppard in 1910

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Country singer Grandpa (Louis Marshall) Jones in 1913

-- Humorist Art Buchwald in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Mickey Mantle in 1931

-- Actor William Christopher in 1932

-- Actor Jerry Orbach in 1935

-- Singer/songwriter Wanda Jackson in 1937 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Juan Marichal in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Poet Robert Pinsky in 1940 (age 83)

-- Writer Lewis Grizzard in 1946

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petty in 1950

-- Film director Danny Boyle in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Viggo Mortensen in 1958 (age 65)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Canadian astronaut/former Governor-General Julie Payette in 1963 (age 60)

-- Vice President Kamala Harris in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor William Zabka in 1965 (age 58)

-- Political commentator Michelle Malkin in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Dannii Minogue in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor John Krasinski in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Alona Tal in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Jennifer Freeman in 1985 (age 38)

-- Rapper A$AP Ferg, born Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Asante Blackk in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

