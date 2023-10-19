'Rocky,' 'Sopranos' actor Burt Young dead at 83

1 of 5 | Burt Young has died at the age of 83. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rocky and The Sopranos actor Burt Young has died, his family said. He was 83 years old. His daughter Anne Morea Steingieser confirmed the news to The New York Times Wednesday. Advertisement

The New York native was an ex-Marine and former professional boxer and became a popular TV guest star who also appeared in the films Chinatown, Once Upon a Time in America, The Pope of Greenwich Village, The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight, Cinderella Liberty, Back to School and Last Exit to Brooklyn.

"To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP," Sylvester Stallone, who wrote and starred with Young in the Best Picture Oscar winner Rocky, said on Instagram Wednesday.

Their co-star Carl Weathers posted on X: "RIP, Burt Young! A beautiful and talented soul. He was such an integral part of the Rocky family. 'You want the bird? Go get the bird.' Paulie will be with us forever! #BePeace."

Young earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his performance.

Advertisement

Stallone and Young also shared the screen in several Rocky sequels, playing the titular champ and his brother-in-law Paulie.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Suzanne Somers Suzanne Somers attends the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 3, 2019. The "Three's Company" and "Step by Step" actress Suzanne Somers attends the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 3, 2019. The "Three's Company" and "Step by Step" actress died October 15 at age 76. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo