Oct. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Brittney Griner, Freida Pinto

By UPI Staff
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1. The WNBA star turns 33 on October 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1. The WNBA star turns 33 on October 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Pope Pius II in 1405

-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836

-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919

-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919

-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920

-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926

-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928

-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935

-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939

-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939

-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947

-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 76)

-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950

-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 72)

-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 72)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960

-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 62)

-- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in 1972 (age 51)

-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 39)

-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 36)

-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 35)

-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 33)

-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Sophie Thatcher in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

