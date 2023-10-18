Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Brittney Griner, Freida Pinto

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Pope Pius II in 1405
-- Toy company founder Frederick August Otto Schwarz in 1836
-- Novelist Fannie Hurst in 1889
-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in 1919
-- Singer Anita O'Day in 1919
-- Greek actor Melina Mercouri in 1920
-- Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in 1926
-- Sports broadcaster Keith Jackson in 1928
-- Actor Peter Boyle in 1935
-- Actor Dawn Wells in 1938
-- Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in 1939
-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Ditka in 1939
-- Composer Howard Shore in 1946 (age 77)
-- Singer/songwriter Laura Nyro in 1947
-- Actor Joe Morton in 1947 (age 76)
-- Playwright Wendy Wasserstein in 1950
-- Actor Pam Dawber in 1951 (age 72)
-- Writer Terry McMillan in 1951 (age 72)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Martina Navratilova in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Erin Moran in 1960
-- Musician Wynton Marsalis in 1961 (age 62)
-- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in 1972 (age 51)
-- Recording artist Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, in 1979 (age 44)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn in 1984 (age 39)
-- Conservative writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Freida Pinto in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Zac Efron in 1987 (age 36)
-- Country singer Riley Green in 1988 (age 35)
-- Television personality Bristol Palin in 1990 (age 33)
-- WNBA star Brittney Griner in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Tyler Posey in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Barry Keoghan in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Sophie Thatcher in 2000 (age 23)