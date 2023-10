Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Felicity Jones, William Anders

1 of 2 | Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet at "The Aeronauts" premiere at SVA Theater on December 4, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 40 on October 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- Jupiter Hammon, America's first published Black poet, in 1711

-- Pope John Paul I in 1912

-- Playwright Arthur Miller in 1915

-- Actor Rita Hayworth in 1918

-- Football Hall of Fame member Don Coryell in 1924

-- Diet developer Dr. Robert Atkins in 1930

-- Newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin in 1930

-- Astronaut William Anders in 1933 (age 90)

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Daredevil Robert "Evel" Knievel in 1938

-- Singer Jim Seals in 1941

-- Singer Gary Puckett in 1942 (age 81)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning pole vaulter Bob Seagren in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Michael McKean in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Margot Kidder in 1948

-- Actor George Wendt in 1948 (age 75)

-- Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space, in 1956 (age 67)



-- Country singer Alan Jackson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Comedian Norm Macdonald in 1959

-- Actor/writer Mark Gatiss in 1966 (age 57)

-- Musician Ziggy Marley in 1968 (age 55)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els in 1969 (age 54)

-- Singer Wyclef Jean in 1969 (age 54)

Photo by John Nacion/UPI

-- Singer Chris Kirkpatrick in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, in 1972 (age 51)

-- MMA fighter Holly Holm in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Felicity Jones in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Max Irons in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Jacob Artist in 1992 (age 31)