Oct. 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 15: Ncuti Gatwa, Sarah Ferguson

By UPI Staff
Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 31 on October 15.
Ncuti Gatwa attends the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 31 on October 15. File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Roman poet Virgil in 70 B.C.

-- German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in 1844

-- U.S. first lady Edith Wilson in 1872

-- English writer/humorist P.G. Wodehouse in 1881

-- Author Mario Puzo in 1920

-- Former Chrysler Corp. Chairman Lee Iacocca in 1924

-- Singer Barry McGuire in 1935 (age 88)

-- Actor Linda Lavin in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor/director Penny Marshall in 1943

-- Nobel Peace Prize recipient David Trimble in 1944

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer in 1945 (age 78)

-- Pop singer Richard Carpenter in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer Tito Jackson in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Tanya Roberts in 1955

-- Sarah Ferguson, duchess of York, in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Chef Emeril Lagasse in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, in 1970 (age 53)

-- Singer Keyshia Cole in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Ncuti Gatwa in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Bailee Madison in 1999 (age 24)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

