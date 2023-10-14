Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 14: Greg Evigan, Usher

By UPI Staff
Greg Evigan attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The actor turns 70 on October 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Greg Evigan attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. The actor turns 70 on October 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

Advertisement

-- King James II of England in 1633

-- William Penn, the English Quaker who founded Pennsylvania, in 1644

-- Dwight D. Eisenhower, World War II military leader/34th president of the United States, in 1890

-- Poet E.E. Cummings in 1894

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Oscar Charleston in 1896

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Le Duc Tho in 1911

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop in 1916

-- Actor Roger Moore in 1927

-- Watergate figure/author/lecturer John Dean in 1938 (age 85)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1939 (age 84)

-- British pop singer Cliff Richard in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Harry Anderson in 1952

-- Actor Greg Evigan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel in 1956 (age 67)

-- Musician Thomas Dolby in 1958 (age 65)

-- Sports talk show host Jim Rome in 1964 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Steve Coogan in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Jon Seda in 1970 (age 53)

-- Country music singer Natalie Maines in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer/actor Usher Raymond IV in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Wrestler Stacy Keibler in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Ben Whishaw in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/comedian Jay Pharoah in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Max Thieriot in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Ariela Barer in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Rowan Blanchard in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
Movies // 12 hours ago
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shayda, the debut feature by Tehran-born, Australia-based Noora Niasari, tells a deeply moving story based on the director's own childhood experience of fleeing domestic violence with her mother in a foreign country.
Michelle Williams narrates Britney Spears' audiobook 'The Woman in Me'
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Michelle Williams narrates Britney Spears' audiobook 'The Woman in Me'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook of Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me," set for release Oct. 24, Simon & Schuster Audio said Friday.
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Music // 15 hours ago
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset released his 21-track album "Set It Off" on Friday.
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Music // 17 hours ago
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Award-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Bad Bunny dropped his fifth studio album on Friday.
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
Movies // 17 hours ago
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "The Well," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has plenty of elaborate gory makeup effects but little discipline about executing them or the story.
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Music // 19 hours ago
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, said its upcoming album captures the story of youth who have the courage to tirelessly move forward to achieve their dream in the face of harsh reality.
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 19 hours ago
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Italian rock band Måneskin performed "Honey (Are U Coming)" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
TV // 20 hours ago
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced it renewed its comedy-thriller, "Based on a True Story," for a second season.
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
TV // 22 hours ago
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welsh told UPI they want their new Hulu/Disney+ series, "Goosebumps," to stay true to the spirit of R.L. Stine's children's books, while also imbuing the tales with a 2023 sensibility.
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Director Karen O'Connor told UPI her new documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am a Noise," is an attempt to humanize the larger-than-life, 1960s folk music and civil-rights icon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement