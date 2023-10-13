Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Tiffany Trump, Caleb McLaughlin

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- American Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher in 1754
-- Editorial cartoonist Herbert Block in 1909
-- Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1925
-- Jesse L. Brown, the first Black American naval aviator, in 1926
-- Actor Melinda Dillon in 1939
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Paul Simon in 1941 (age 82)
-- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 1942 (age 81)
-- Musician Robert Lamm in 1944 (age 79)
-- Rocker Sammy Hagar in 1947 (age 76)
-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member Pat Day in 1953 (age 70)
-- Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, in 1956 (age 67)
-- Entertainer Marie Osmond in 1959 (age 64)
-- NBA coach Doc Rivers in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Kelly Preston in 1962
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice in 1962 (age 61)
-- Actor Matt Walsh in 1964 (age 59)
-- Cuban Olympic gold medal high jump specialist Javier Sotomayor in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Kate Walsh in 1967 (age 56)
-- Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin in 1968 (age 55)
-- Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in 1971 (age 52)
-- Singer Ashanti Douglas in 1980 (age 43)
-- Australian Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe in 1982 (age 41)
-- First daughter Tiffany Trump in 1993 (age 30)
-- Singer Jimin, born Park Ji-min, in 1995 (age 28)
-- Actor Caleb McLaughlin in 2001 (age 22)