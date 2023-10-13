Trending
Oct. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 13: Tiffany Trump, Caleb McLaughlin

By UPI Staff
Tiffany Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C. She turns 30 on October 13. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
1 of 4 | Tiffany Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020, in Washington, D.C. She turns 30 on October 13. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War heroine Molly Pitcher in 1754

-- Editorial cartoonist Herbert Block in 1909

-- Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1925

-- Jesse L. Brown, the first Black American naval aviator, in 1926

-- Actor Melinda Dillon in 1939

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Paul Simon in 1941 (age 82)

-- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 1942 (age 81)

File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

-- Musician Robert Lamm in 1944 (age 79)

-- Rocker Sammy Hagar in 1947 (age 76)

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member Pat Day in 1953 (age 70)

-- Chris Carter, creator of The X-Files, in 1956 (age 67)

-- Entertainer Marie Osmond in 1959 (age 64)

-- NBA coach Doc Rivers in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Kelly Preston in 1962

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Matt Walsh in 1964 (age 59)

-- Cuban Olympic gold medal high jump specialist Javier Sotomayor in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Kate Walsh in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin in 1968 (age 55)

-- Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Ashanti Douglas in 1980 (age 43)

-- Australian Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe in 1982 (age 41)

-- First daughter Tiffany Trump in 1993 (age 30)

-- Singer Jimin, born Park Ji-min, in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Caleb McLaughlin in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

