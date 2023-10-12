Trending
Oct. 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Hugh Jackman, Iris Apatow

By UPI Staff
Hugh Jackman attends the premiere of "The Son" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 55 on October 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Hugh Jackman attends the premiere of "The Son" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 55 on October 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 73)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 53)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 48)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 21)

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann (C) and Iris Apatow attend the premiere of "The Comedian" as part of AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 11, 2016. Iris turns 15 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

