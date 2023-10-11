Trending
Oct. 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: David Morse, Brandon Flynn

By UPI Staff
David Morse arrives at the 75th Annual Tony Awards press day on May 12, 2022, at the Sofitel New York in New York City. The actor turns 70 on October 11. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 2 | David Morse arrives at the 75th Annual Tony Awards press day on May 12, 2022, at the Sofitel New York in New York City. The actor turns 70 on October 11. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759

-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

UPI File Photo

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/singer Ron Leibman in 1937

-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 77)

-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 66)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 46)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 38)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 34)

-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

