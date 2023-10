Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Mario Lopez, Wendi McLendon-Covey

1 of 2 | Mario Lopez attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 12. The actor/TV personality turns 50 on October 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:

-- English chemist/physicist Henry Cavendish, discoverer of hydrogen, in 1731

-- Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1813

-- Sculptor Alberto Giacometti in 1901

-- Jazz musician Thelonious Monk in 1917

-- Filmmaker Ed Wood in 1924

-- Actor Peter Coyote in 1941 (age 82)

-- Singer John Prine in 1946

-- Entertainer Ben Vereen in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Jessica Harper in 1949 (age 74)

-- Writer Nora Roberts in 1950

-- Rocker David Lee Roth in 1954 (age 69)

-- Country singer Tanya Tucker in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Bradley Whitford in 1959 (age 64)

-- Slain journalist Daniel Pearl in 1963

-- Actor Bai Ling in 1966 (age 57)

-- California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey in 1969 (age 54)

-- Football star Brett Favre in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Andrea Navedo in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Mario Lopez in 1973 (age 50)

-- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer Mya Harrison in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Dan Stevens in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Rose McIver in 1988 (age 35)