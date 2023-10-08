Advertisement
Oct. 8, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Josh Gad returns for evening Broadway show after hospital trip kept him out of matinee

By Karen Butler
Josh Gad was back at work on the Broadway stage Saturday night after a quick trip to the hospital kept him from performing in the matinee of "Gutenberg! The Musical." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Josh Gad was back at work on the Broadway stage Saturday night after a quick trip to the hospital kept him from performing in the matinee of "Gutenberg! The Musical." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Frozen and The Book of Mormon actor Josh Gad had to drop out of Saturday's matinee performance of his new stage show, Gutenberg! The Musical.
"Not the news I'd like to share, but life happens. Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon's performance of Gutenberg. I'm dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately," Gad said on Instagram Saturday.

"So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment and then with any luck will be back by this evening. In the meantime, please help me wish @russelljdaniels the best of luck as he makes his Broadway debut as Bud! I know he is going to give you all the show of your lives!"

Gad was back in time for the evening performance of the show.

"Thanks to the phenomenal team at Lenox Hill, I was able to be diagnosed and treated in record time for some lower abdominal issues I've been having," Gad said.

"With their blessing, I will be back in the show this evening."

