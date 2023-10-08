Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Jesse Jackson

By UPI Staff
Chevy Chase introduces performers at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 7, 2019. The actor turns 80 on October 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Chevy Chase introduces performers at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 7, 2019. The actor turns 80 on October 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Argentine dictator Juan Peron in 1895

-- Gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1936 (age 87)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Fred Stolle in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Paul Hogan in 1939

-- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, in 1941 (age 82)

File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

-- Author R.L. Stine in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Chevy Chase in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Johnny Ramone in 1948

-- Actor Sigourney Weaver in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Darrell Hammond in 1955 (age 68)

-- Actor Stephanie Zimbalist in 1956 (age 67)

-- Political commentator Steve Coll in 1958 (age 65)

-- Businessman Reed Hastings in 1960 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Matt Biondi in 1965 (age 58)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member C.J. Ramone in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Karyn Parsons in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Emily Procter in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Matt Damon in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Anne-Marie Duff in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

-- London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Martin Henderson in 1974 (age 49)

-- Grenadian Prime Minister Dicon Mitchell in 1978 (age 45)

-- Television personality/actor Nick Cannon in 1980 (age 43)

-- Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor J.R. Ramirez in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Bruno Mars in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Molly Quin in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Angus Jones in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Bella Thorne in 1997 (age 26)

-- Musician Ethan Torchio in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

