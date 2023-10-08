Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Chevy Chase, Jesse Jackson

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Argentine dictator Juan Peron in 1895
-- Gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1936 (age 87)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Fred Stolle in 1938 (age 85)
-- Actor Paul Hogan in 1939
-- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, in 1941 (age 82)
-- Author R.L. Stine in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Chevy Chase in 1943 (age 80)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Johnny Ramone in 1948
-- Actor Sigourney Weaver in 1949 (age 74)
-- Actor Darrell Hammond in 1955 (age 68)
-- Actor Stephanie Zimbalist in 1956 (age 67)
-- Political commentator Steve Coll in 1958 (age 65)
-- Businessman Reed Hastings in 1960 (age 63)
-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Matt Biondi in 1965 (age 58)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member C.J. Ramone in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Karyn Parsons in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Emily Procter in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Matt Damon in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Anne-Marie Duff in 1970 (age 53)
-- London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Martin Henderson in 1974 (age 49)
-- Grenadian Prime Minister Dicon Mitchell in 1978 (age 45)
-- Television personality/actor Nick Cannon in 1980 (age 43)
-- Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor J.R. Ramirez in 1980 (age 43)
-- Singer Bruno Mars in 1985 (age 38)
-- Actor Molly Quin in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Angus Jones in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Bella Thorne in 1997 (age 26)
-- Musician Ethan Torchio in 2000 (age 23)